GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Basil Joseph’s next titled ‘Marana Mass’; Tovino Thomas to produce it

Helmed by Sivaprasad, the film also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Suresh Krishna

April 10, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Title poster of ‘Marana Mass’

Title poster of ‘Marana Mass’ | Photo Credit: @tovinothomas/Instagram

Actor-director Basil Joseph will next star in a film titled Marana Mass. On Tuesday, April 9, Tovino Thomas took to social media to announce the title of the film which he’s bankrolling. 

Helmed by Sivaprasad, the film also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Suresh Krishna. The film is produced by Tovino Thomas under his banner Tovino Thomas Productions, in association with Worldwide Films.

Siju Sunny, apart from penning the story, has written the dialogues along with the director. Neeraj Revi has been roped in as the cinematographer while Jay Unnithan is in charge of music.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.