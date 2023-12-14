GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rana Daggubati to star in director Teja’s ‘Rakshasa Raja’

Touted to be a gangster film, ‘Rakshasa Raja’ reunites Rana Daggubati and director Teja after the 2017 film ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’

December 14, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Rakshasa Raja’.

First-look poster of ‘Rakshasa Raja’. | Photo Credit: @RanaDaggubati/Twitter

On his birthday, actor Rana Daggubati announced his next with director Teja. The two had previously worked in the successful Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The new project is titled Rakshasa Raja.

ALSO READ
Actor Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor

Rana took to social media to announce the project with a first-look poster. In the poster, Rana is seen holding a massive gun on shoulder with a cigar in his mouth. The actor said that the shooting of the film has begun.

ALSO READ:‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ review: Curious case of Jogendra

The film is touted to be a gangster drama. “Rakshasa Raja is poised to set new benchmarks in the realm of Telugu cinema,” wrote the makers in a press release. Nene Raju Nene Mantri was a political action thriller, which also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa. Rana, who played a cameo in Spy, was seen in Rana Naidu, a Netflix series with Venkatesh.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.