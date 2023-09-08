HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TIFF 2023 | Miyazaki's likely swan song 'The Boy and the Heron' opens the festival

There was a dearth of star power on the red carpet of the The Toronto International Film Festival due to the Hollywood actors strike

September 08, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Reuters
A still from ‘The Boy and the Heron’

A still from ‘The Boy and the Heron’ | Photo Credit: GKIDS/YouTube

The Toronto International Film Festival opened on Thursday with The Boy and the Heron by famed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, the first time an animated feature has taken the coveted spot.

Although there was a dearth of star power on the red carpet due to the Hollywood actors strike, festival goers can look forward to some 50 films over 11 days, including Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, Lee which stars Kate Winslet and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins. The festival will also include directorial debuts for Patricia Arquette with Gonzo Girl and for Kristin Scott Thomas with North Star.

ALSO READ
‘The Boy and the Heron’ trailer: Hayao Miyazaki’s swansong could be his greatest fantasy epic yet

Studio Ghibli executive Junichi Nishioka said it was an honour for The Boy and the Heron to have been chosen as the opener for the festival. "It shows that animation and live-action films don’t need to be differentiated anymore," he said.

The film, a semi-autobiographical story of a young boy struggling with the death of his mother, is expected to Miyazaki's swan song. The 82-year-old director, known for works such as Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro, did not attend the opening.

The Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been on strike since May over pay and the use of artificial intelligence. Gonzo Girl stars Arquette, Camila Morrone and William Dafoe were among the few actors gaining union approval to promote their films.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.