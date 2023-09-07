HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Boy and the Heron’ trailer: Hayao Miyazaki’s swansong could be his greatest fantasy epic yet

The animated film is set to open the Toronto International Film Festival, after already grossing $52.5 million to date in Japan eight weeks after it released

September 07, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Boy and the Heron’ 

A still from ‘The Boy and the Heron’ 

Studio Ghibli has released the trailer of Hayao Miyazaki’s fantasy epic The Boy and the Heron, touted to be the legendary filmmaker’s final film. It is his first release since The Wind Rises in 2013.

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023: Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to open Toronto Film Festival

The film is set to open the Toronto International Film Festival, after already grossing $52.5 million to date in Japan eight weeks after it released, according to Variety.

The film, that is reportedly about a boy named Mahito whose mother is killed in the WWII fire bombings of Tokyo, was released without any trailer or marketing promotions in Japan as a way to make seeing the film more of a discovery, Miyazaki said.

The official synopsis for The Boy and the Heron reads: “A young boy names Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.”

The Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki as Mahito and Masaki Suda as the the Grey Heron, in addition to Takuya Kimura, Aimyon, Kô Shibasaki, Yoshino Kimura, Shôhei Hino and Jun Kunimura. A dubbed English version will follow.

ALSO READ
Hayao Miyazaki’s final film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to open San Sebastian festival

Considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Hayao Miyazaki is the genius behind internationally-acclaimed titles such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.