GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Thundu’ trailer: Biju Menon stars in a chaotic cop comedy

Also starring Shine Tom Chacko, the film is set to release in theatres on February 16

January 26, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Biju Menon in a still from ‘Thundu’

Biju Menon in a still from ‘Thundu’ | Photo Credit: Muzik247/YouTube

The trailer of Malayalam actor Biju Menon’s upcoming film, Thundu, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Written and directed by debutant Riyas Shereef, the film is set to release in theatres on February 16.

ALSO READ
Suresh Gopi’s next is ‘Varaham’ with director Sanal V Devan

The fun-filled trailer of the film shows Biju star as a cop who struggles to clear an exam to scale up ranks. However, his desperation pushes him to use cheat sheets (Thundu in Malayalam) to clear the exam. Towards the end, the trailer draws a humourous parallel with his school-going son who is also using unethical methods to clear his exams.

Thundu also features Shine Tom Chacko in a pivotal role. Unnimaya Prasad, Gokulan, Raffi, Shaju Sreedhar, Johny Antony and Vineeth Thattil are also part of the cast.

ALSO READ
‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ movie review: Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal’s epic is nowhere closer to the sum of its parts

Thundu is co-written by Riyas and Kannappan. With music scored by Gopi Sundar, the film has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and editing by Nabu Usman. Ashiq Usman and cinematographer Khalid produce Thundu under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

Biju Menon was last seen in the legal thriller Garudan. The seasoned actor has Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan, Thalavan, directed by Jis Joy, and Vishnu Mohan’s Kadha Innuvare in the pipeline.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.