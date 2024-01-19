GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Terminal List’ prequel series greenlit by Prime Video

The new series will focus on Ben Edwards and James Reece, the characters played by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively, in the 2022 show

January 19, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

PTI
Announcement poster of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

Announcement poster of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

We had previously reported that a prequel series to Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is in development. Now, the project is officially moving forward at streaming service Prime Video.

ALSO READ
Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson's 'The Garfield Movie' trailer out

Titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the new series will focus on Ben Edwards and James Reece, the characters played by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively, in the 2022 show.

Prime Video shared the news on Instagram and said the show will soon begin production.

The announcement comes a year after it was reported that the streamer is working on a prequel series, which would focus on Kitsch's Edwards. The prequel will take viewers on Edwards’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

ALSO READ
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Indian Police Force’ Season 1, ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 1, and more

Prime Video also renewed The Terminal List for season two, which will be based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel "True Believer".

The Terminal List, created by David DiGilio, followed Pratt's James Reece, a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family. It also featured Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The show is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television. PTI RB The spin-off will be co-created by Carr and season one creator/showrunner David DiGilio.

Many popular characters created by Carr, including Reece (Pratt), Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers (Jared Shaw), will appear on the prequel show.

The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

Related Topics

English cinema / television / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.