‘The Terminal List’ renewed for season 2; prequel series also in works

February 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Streaming service Prime Video is setting up a franchise based on its 2022 hit series The Terminal List. The show has been renewed for a second season, and according to Deadline, a prequel series is in works as well.

The prequel series will tell Ben Edwards’ (Taylor Kitsch) origin story with other characters from author Jack Carr’s universe appearing as well. This includes James Reece (Chris Pratt), the protagonist of The Terminal List, and Raife Hastings.

“The prequel is described as an elevated espionage thriller that follows Ben’s (Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the true darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it,” read Deadline’s report.

The Terminal List creator David DiGilio is heading the prequel series. Pratt executive produces along with Kitsch. Carr, Antoine Fuqua, Max Adams, and Jared Shaw also executive produce.

The Terminal List followed a battered, disturbed SEAL commander, James Reece, who heads back home after a doomed mission in Syria which resulted in 12 of his men being killed suspiciously. Upon reaching home, things turn for the worse as people closest to Reece die mysteriously. Apart from the above actors, the series also starred Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The Terminal List is jointly produced by Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media.