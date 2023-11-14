Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson's 'The Garfield Movie' trailer out

November 14, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming animated feature The Garfield Movie have unveiled the film's official trailer. Helmed by Mark Dindal from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds, The Garfield Movie stars Chris Pratt, voicing the title character, and Samuel L. Jackson voicing his long-lost father, a streetwise feline named Vic. The Garfield Movie will hit the theatres on May 24, 2024.

Pratt shared the trailer on Instagram. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - scruffy street cat Vi - Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.”

The cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang. John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra and Crosby Clyse are the producers. Jim Davis, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Scott Parish, Carl Rogers, Simon Hedges, Chris Pflug, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni and Peter Luo are the executive producers.