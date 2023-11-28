HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Final Lap Tour’: 50 Cent lights up Mumbai, but DIVINE cancels his performance

The concert also featured South Asian rappers Prabh Deep, Shan Vincent de Paul and Yung Raja

November 28, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
50 Cent at his ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ in Mumbai on November 25

50 Cent at his ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ in Mumbai on November 25 | Photo Credit: @50cent/X

Grammy and Emmy Award Winning hip hop Artist Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson lit up Mumbai with some of his iconic rap tracks as a part of his global farewell tour ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’. Notably, this was the rapper’s first performance in India in over 16 years.

The concert, which also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Cent’s album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, was held at the DY Patil Stadium on November 25. The opening act of the evening featured Cent alongside American rapper Jeremih.

ALSO READ
Ed Sheeran to return to India for ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ in 2024

The event saw the rapper perform iconic records such as ‘I Get Money’, ‘Disco Inferno’, ‘What Up Gangsta’, ‘Ayo Technology’, ‘Window Shopper’, and more.

South Asian rappers Prabh Deep, Shan Vincent de Paul and Yung Raja also set the stage on fire, however, Indian rapper DIVINE who was set to perform at the event due to last-minute technical issues and delays, which the rapper’s team said “restricted him from putting on a high standard show.”

Related Topics

music / hip-hop

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.