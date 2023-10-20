HamberMenu
50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap Tour’ in Mumbai to feature DIVINE, Prabh Deep, SVDP and Yung Raja

The concert also celebrates the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’

October 20, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of 50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap Tour’ 

Poster of 50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap Tour’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grammy and Emmy Award Winning hip hop Artist Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is coming to Mumbai as a part of ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ – the rapper’s global farewell tour before he retires from music.

The concert, which also celebrates the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, will be held at DY Patil Stadium on November 25. The concert will see an opening line-up featuring talents like DIVINE, Prabh Deep, Shan Vincent de Paul and Yung Raja

In a statement, DIVINE said, “I wanted to be on the same lineup as 50 Cent and that too, in my hometown, Mumbai. I discovered Hip-Hop on a t-shirt with 50 Cent’s album art during my childhood and for me, this is a ‘Life comes full circle’ moment.” Prabh Deep, meanwhile, said, “I believe that music has the power to change hearts and opinions, as well as question the status quo. Being part of ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ and sharing the stage with the king of hip-hop, 50 Cent, is a dream come true. It’s a true honour to perform at the show that will see India carve its space in the international hip-hop scene.”

Calling the event a “bucket list moment”, SVDP said, “Supporting 50 Cent for his farewell tour on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop is truly something special. I think the entire line-up of DIVINE, Prabh Deep, Yung Raja and myself is truly a reflection of how diverse and global this culture has become. Honoured to be part of this event that will be history in the making.”

Yung Raja said, “The beauty of hip-hop as a genre lies in its demand for authenticity, pushing artists to connect with their genuine selves. I’m proud to be a part of the ongoing movement in Southeast Asian and Asian hip-hop scenes and joining the ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ with the global icon Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is a manifestation that has finally come true. It promises to be a truly enchanting experience, one that will leave an indelible mark in the memories and hearts of all who witness it.”

