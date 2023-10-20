HamberMenu
Ed Sheeran to return to India for ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ in 2024

The new tour will mark Sheeran’s return to India six years after his outing with the Divide Tour in 2017

October 20, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for the ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’

A poster for the ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming back to India and this time, it’s for his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour. The India leg of the tour will be the final stop in the Asia Tour and will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the heart of Mumbai on March 16th, 2024. Fellow British singer and songwriter Calum Scott will be the special guest on the upcoming tour.

The new tour will mark Sheeran’s return to India six years after his outing with the ‘Divide’ Tour in 2017. This comes hot on the heels of his USA tour, where he set multiple attendance records including Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium; the latter seeing Sheeran secure the largest single-day concert attendance in the USA, ever. Earlier this year, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist released two albums, ‘Subtract’ and ‘Autumn Variations’.

The upcoming tour will also mark Sheeran’s return to Asia after 2019. Sheeran’s two-hour ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 – ‘Plus’, ‘Multiply’ (2014), ‘Divide’ (2017), ‘Equals’ (2021) and the new ‘Subtract’, and also includes a song from 2019’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project (‘Blow’).

The general on-sale of tickets will go live at 3 pm IST on October 27 on BookMyShow and the Ed Sheeran website.

