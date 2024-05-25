GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Bear’ Season 3 trailer: The heat is on at Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri’s new kitchen

The series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon

Published - May 25, 2024 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘The Bear’ Season 3

Stills from ‘The Bear’ Season 3 | Photo Credit: @FXNetworks/YouTube

From the looks of The Bear season three’s trailer, things are about to get more dysfunctional in the kitchen. FX released the short clip to give a glimpse of what Jeremy Allen White‘s Carmy alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) go through after opening a new restaurant.

Emmys 2024 | 'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, and Quinta Brunson makes history

The trailer teases us with the trials and tribulations the trio face as they try to put their best foot forward. It also shows the confrontations and mishaps the team faces in the new kitchen.

ALSO READ: ‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX describes the upcoming season as follows: “Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

‘The Bear’ renewed for Season 4, filming back-to-back after third in Chicago

The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon. The new season will premiere on June 27.

Watch the trailer of The Bear season three here:

