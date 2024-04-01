Ewan McGregor hopes to return to ‘Star Wars’ universe as Obi-Wan Kenobi

April 01, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Renowned for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe, Ewan McGregor expressed his eagerness to reprise the iconic role once more. Following the success of the debut season of the titular Disney+ series centered around the Jedi Master, McGregor revealed his hopes for a potential return to the galaxy far, far away.

According to Deadline, McGregor shared his enthusiasm for continuing Obi-Wan’s journey, emphasizing his positive experience filming the series.

“I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will. I’m pretty sure, you know, I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there’s time to tell more stories in there.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) was a six-episode Disney+ series that followed the Jedi Master as he emerged from hiding to rescue a young Princess Leia from the Galactic Empire’s Inquisitors. Kenobi then has an encounter with his former apprentice, Darth Vader.

Despite not receiving any official communication from Lucasfilm or Disney regarding future projects, McGregor remains optimistic about the prospect of revisiting the character.