GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ewan McGregor hopes to return to ‘Star Wars’ universe as Obi-Wan Kenobi

The beloved Jedi Master from the ‘Star Wars’ prequels trilogy is keen on reprising his role for future projects

April 01, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ | Photo Credit: @obiwankenobi/X

Renowned for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe, Ewan McGregor expressed his eagerness to reprise the iconic role once more. Following the success of the debut season of the titular Disney+ series centered around the Jedi Master, McGregor revealed his hopes for a potential return to the galaxy far, far away.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ finale review: Yet another iteration of the same ‘Star Wars’ saga

According to Deadline, McGregor shared his enthusiasm for continuing Obi-Wan’s journey, emphasizing his positive experience filming the series.

“I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will. I’m pretty sure, you know, I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there’s time to tell more stories in there.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) was a six-episode Disney+ series that followed the Jedi Master as he emerged from hiding to rescue a young Princess Leia from the Galactic Empire’s Inquisitors. Kenobi then has an encounter with his former apprentice, Darth Vader.

Despite not receiving any official communication from Lucasfilm or Disney regarding future projects, McGregor remains optimistic about the prospect of revisiting the character.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had intimacy coordinator for sex scenes in ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.