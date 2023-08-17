HamberMenu
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ official first week collection details are here

Directed by Nelson, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi

August 17, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Jailer’

Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Jailer’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to the makers of Rajinikanth’s latest release, Jailer, the film has made the record for the highest first-week total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema. A post shared from the film’s production banner Sun Picture states the film has made Rs 375.4 crore in its opening week. 

ALSO READ
‘Jailer’ movie review: Rajinikanth, Nelson make a captivating comeback that majorly works

The film, which is already one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, is expected to break the all-time highest-grossing Tamil film record at the end of its theatrical run. The makers are also expected to come up with another announcement once Jailer hits the Rs 500 crore mark.

ALSO READ: Ramya Krishnan interview: On her ‘Jailer’ reunion with Rajinikanth, and reigniting the ‘Padayappa’ magic

Directed by Nelson, Rajinikanth’s Jailer features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

In addition to these names, the film also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha and Mahanadi Shankar. With music by Anirudh, Jailer’s cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan while R Nirmal is in charge of editing.

