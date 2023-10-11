HamberMenu
Teaser of ‘Label’, starring Jai and Tanya Hope, out

The Tamil web series, set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar, talks about the Article 20 of the Indian Constitution

October 11, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Label’

‘Label’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlusHotstar/YouTube

The teaser of director Arunraja Kamaraj’s debut OTT series Label is out. The Tamil series, starring Jai and Tanya Hope in lead roles, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Arunraja had earlier directed Kanna and Nenjuku Needhi.

The film talks about Article 20 of the Indian Constitution. The teaser gives a hint of the series being a legal drama. The other members of the cast are Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy.

Muthamizh Padaippagam Productions, in association with ARK Entertainment, has produced the series. Dinesh Krishnan is the cinematographer while Sam CS has scored the music for the series. Director Arunraja has written the lyrics for the songs in the series. Raja Arumugam is the editor.

