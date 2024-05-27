GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tamil filmmaker Surya Prakash passes away; actor Sarath Kumar mourns the demise

Surya is best known for helming films like ‘Manikkam’ (1996), ‘Maayi’ (2000), and ‘Diwan’ (2003)

Updated - May 27, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Surya Prakash

Surya Prakash | Photo Credit: @realsarathkumar/X

Tamil filmmaker Surya Prakash, best known for helming films like Manikkam (1996), Maayi (2000), and Diwan (2003), passed away on Monday. According to news reports, the director suffered a heart attack early in the morning.

Actor Sarath Kumar, with whom Surya collaborated for Maayi and Diwan, took to social media on Monday to express his condolences.

“I had just spoken to him yesterday, and the news of his sudden demise has left me in a state of shock and grief,” wrote Sarath.

Durai, director of national award-winning film ‘Pasi,’ dies

Surya made his foray into filmmaking with the 1996 Rajkiran-starrer Manikkam. He followed it up with Maayi, headlined by Sarath and Meena, which was critically acclaimed and declared a hit at the box office. The film was even remade in Telugu as Simharasi (2001) and in Kannada as Narasimha (2012).

In 2002, Surya ventured into Telugu cinema with Bharatasimha Reddy (starring Rajasekhar), but the film failed to launch a career for the director in Telugu. 2003’s Diwan saw Surya reunite with Sarath Kumar, after which the filmmaker took a long haitus from filmmaking, returning only in 2015 for Adhibar, starring Jeevan.

Details regarding Prakash’s final rites are yet to be confirmed.

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji no more

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.