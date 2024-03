March 30, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, well-known for his roles as a villain, passed away late on Friday in Chennai. He was 48.

Mr. Balaji was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kottivakkam, where he breathed his last. He was closely related to late actor Murali, and known for his roles in films such as Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Vada Chennai and Polladhavan.

Apart from being an actor, Mr. Balaji was believed to be a devout person and was reportedly building a temple in Avadi.