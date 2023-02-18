‘Taj - Divided by Blood’ trailer: Emperor Akbar’s sons fight for the Mughal throne

February 18, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

The trailer of the ZEE5 original series Taj - Divided by Blood has been released. Featuring an ensemble cast, the trailer chronicles the battle between Akbar’s sons for the Mughal throne. Inspired by true events, the 10-part series stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha and Shubham Kumar Mehra.

In a statement released by the makers, Naseeruddin Shah said, “ Taj – Divided by Blood is the story of war, succession and power set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire. The show unveils the inner workings that played out in the hallowed chambers of King Akbar’s empire. While many have recreated the Mughal history but Taj – Divided by Blood has taken an unexplored and unchartered take on it hence making it compelling for old and new viewers. A brilliant team from across the globe has brought this series to life and from whatever I have seen so far, I can tell that it is going to be one of the most riveting series of the year”.

Produced by Contiloe Digital along with William Borthwick as the showrunner, Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ron Scalpello as the director, the rest of the cast of Taj – Divided by Blood includes Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin. The series will stream on ZEE5 from 03 March, 2023.