HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah to star in new ZEE5 series ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’

The story, which will see Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Christi, encapsulates the reign of King Akbar who is on a quest to find a worthy successor

February 14, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Poster of ‘Taj - Divided by Blood’

Poster of ‘Taj - Divided by Blood’ | Photo Credit: Twitter/ZEE5India

Veteran actor Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah are part of the ensemble cast of ZEE5's new original series Taj – Divided by Blood, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Produced by Contiloe Digital, the series is described as a revelatory tale about the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal empire.

The story, which will see Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Christi, encapsulates the reign of King Akbar (Shah) who is on a quest to find a worthy successor.

It dramatises the rise and fall of the generations that follow, showcasing the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty, their passion for arts, poetry and architecture, but at the same time their remarkably cold-blooded decisions with regards to their own family, in the quest for power, as per the official plotline.

The ensemble cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

William Borthwick is the showrunner of Taj with Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director.

" Taj – Divided by Blood is our most ambitious project which encapsulates the Mughal era and the war for dynasty, unlike ever before. We are excited to bring forth this epic saga of war and succession which will unravel many untold stories to our viewers.

"We are confident that this magnum opus will excite and entertain our viewers and reinstate ZEE5 as India’s foremost storytellers," Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement.

Actors Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin will also feature in pivotal roles.

Taj - Divided by Blood will stream on ZEE5 soon.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.