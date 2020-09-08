Sushant Singh Rajput death probe | NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ms. Chakraborty reached the NCB office, located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle.

Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The agency earlier said it was getting “her cooperation” in the drugs case probe linked to case of death of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

A total of nine people have been arrested till now by the NCB with seven directly linked to this probe, while two were arrested when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB probe began after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty that suggested talks about procurement, transaction and consumption of banned drugs.