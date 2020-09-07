Sushant Singh Rajput case | Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again

Earlier, on Sunday, the agency questioned her for about six hours

Rhea Chakraborty appeared again before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday for questioning in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On Sunday, the agency questioned Ms. Chakraborty for about six hours. Her brother, Showik, was arrested last week for allegedly procuring drugs and is currently in NCB custody.

Their father, Indrajit Chakraborty, earlier issued a statement, protesting the arrest.

“Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” he said.

Mr. Chakraborty, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, is also an accused in the case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation over alleged abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, theft, wrongful restraint and confinement.

He had been questioned multiple times by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Ms. Chakraborty has refuted all the charges, stating that she is innocent.