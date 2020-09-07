Sushant Singh Rajput case | Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again

Rhea Chakraborty appeared again before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday for questioning in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
On Sunday, the agency questioned Ms. Chakraborty for about six hours. Her brother, Showik, was arrested last week for allegedly procuring drugs and is currently in NCB custody.
Their father, Indrajit Chakraborty, earlier issued a statement, protesting the arrest.
“Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” he said.
Mr. Chakraborty, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, is also an accused in the case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation over alleged abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, theft, wrongful restraint and confinement.
He had been questioned multiple times by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.
Ms. Chakraborty has refuted all the charges, stating that she is innocent.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath