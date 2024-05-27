GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Suraj Venjaramoodu turns producer for his next with Aamir Pallikkal

The film also stars Grace Antony, Vinaya Prasad, Rafi, Sudheer Karamana, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Prashant Alexander, Shaju Sridhar, Sajin Cherukail, Vineeth Thattil and Dilna

Published - May 27, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From the sets of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s next

From the sets of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s next | Photo Credit: @aamir_pallikal/Instagram

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, apart from starring in it, is also donning the producer’s hat for the first time in his upcoming untitled film helmed by Ayisha-fame Aamir Pallikkal. The film, which went on floors on Sunday, is bankrolled by actor’s banner Vilasini Cinemas and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

Biju Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in ‘Rorschach’ maker’s next

The new film is penned by Ashif Kakkodi of Ayisha and Momo In Dubai fame. The film also stars Grace Antony, Vinaya Prasad, Rafi, Sudheer Karamana, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Prashant Alexander, Shaju Sridhar, Sajin Cherukail, Vineeth Thattil and Dilna. Cinematographer Sharon Sreenivas, editor Sreejith Sarang and music composer Ankit Menon are also on board this project. 

‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’: First look of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s web series with Nithin Renji Panicker out 

Meanwhile, Suraj has several films like Grrr, Nadanna Sambhavam, Adios Amigo, and Thekku Vadakk coming up. The actor is also teaming up with Nithin Renji Panicker for the web series Nagendran’s Honeymoons. He is also gearing up for his Tamil debut alongside Vikram in Veera Dheera Sooran.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.