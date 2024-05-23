‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’: First look of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s web series with Nithin Renji Panicker out 

Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam, the platform behind series like Kerala Crime Files, Master Peace and Perilloor Premier League, has released the first look poster of its new web series by director Nithin Renji Panicker of Kasaba and Kaaval fame.

Previously titled Madhuvidhu, the series is now renamed Nagendran’s Honeymoons. It stars National Award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu alongside Grace Antony, Kani Kusruthi, Shwetha Menon, Alphy Panjikaran and Niranjana Anoop.

The platform’s social media profiles shared the first look of the web series.

The tagline in the poster reads ‘1 life, 5 wives’ and the caption reads ‘Big dreams, bigger laughs’, hinting that it will be a comedy series. The streaming date of the series is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Suraj has several films like Grrr, Nadanna Sambhavam, Adios Amigo, and Thekku Vadakk coming up. He is also gearing up for his Tamil debut alongside Vikram in Veera Dheera Sooran.