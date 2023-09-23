‘Sultan of Delhi’ trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin ascends a criminal empire in the 60s

September 23, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Disney+ Hotstar recently unveiled the trailer of its new period crime series, Sultan of Delhi.

Based on the book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the series details the rise of a gangster in ‘60s Delhi. It’s the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a young refugee from Lahore who works with Delhi’s biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak).

“In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition, and his calling to become the ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed,” read a note from the makers.

Anjumm Shharma, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada are also featured in the cast of Sultan of Delhi.

The series is directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.

Talking about the series, Milan Luthria said in a statement, “My team and I have worked very hard on Sultan Of Delhi, as I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned for my first outing on the web. The attempt has been to achieve a clutter breaker, a page turner of sorts. I hope the audience picks that up and enjoys it to the fullest.”