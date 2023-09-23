HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sultan of Delhi’ trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin ascends a criminal empire in the 60s

Based on the book ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series details the rise of a young refugee in Delhi’s illegal arms trade

September 23, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tahir Raj Bhasin in ‘Sultan of Delhi’

Tahir Raj Bhasin in ‘Sultan of Delhi’

Disney+ Hotstar recently unveiled the trailer of its new period crime series, Sultan of Delhi.

Based on the book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the series details the rise of a gangster in ‘60s Delhi. It’s the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a young refugee from Lahore who works with Delhi’s biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak).

ALSO READ
Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin star in Milan Luthria's 'Sultan of Delhi'

“In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition, and his calling to become the ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed,” read a note from the makers.

Anjumm Shharma, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada are also featured in the cast of Sultan of Delhi.

The series is directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.

ALSO READ
Actor Taapsee Pannu and ‘Looop Lapeta’ director Aakash Bhatia feel they have created something new with the film

Talking about the series, Milan Luthria said in a statement, “My team and I have worked very hard on Sultan Of Delhi, as I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned for my first outing on the web. The attempt has been to achieve a clutter breaker, a page turner of sorts. I hope the audience picks that up and enjoys it to the fullest.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.