Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin star in Milan Luthria's 'Sultan of Delhi'

Co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma, ‘Sultan of Delhi’ series will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13

September 15, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

ANI
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy | Photo Credit: imouniroy/Instagram

Actors Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen sharing screen space in Milan Luthria's Sultan of Delhi series. Co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma, Sultan of Delhi series will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13.

As per a statement, Sultan of Delhi is based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray. Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada are also a part of the series.

Sharing what fans can expect from the series, director Milan Luthria said, “Sultan of Delhi is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamour, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment. This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia, (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power.”

