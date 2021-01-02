Telugu cinema Movies

Suhas as ‘Writer Padmabhushan’

Actor Suhas who won the appreciation of viewers with his recent Telugu film Colour Photo, is gearing up to play another lead role in Writer Padmabhushan. This film will be jointly produced by Chai Bisket Films And Lahari Films. The production houses had recently announced that they will be producing films starring or directed by first-timers.

In the first look poster of Writer Padmabhushan, Suhas shows off copies of a Telugu book titled Tholi Adugu (First Step). The film will be directed by debutant Shanmukha Prashanth and will be produced by Anurag, Sharath and Chandru Manohar.

Writer Padmabhushan is expected to go on floors soon and the makers hope to release it mid-2021.

