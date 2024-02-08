GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Siren’ trailer: Jayam Ravi takes on Keerthy Suresh in a riveting thriller

Written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, the film is set to release in theatres on February 16

February 08, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in stills from ‘Siren’

Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in stills from ‘Siren’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil movie Siren, starring Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, was released by the makers on Wednesday. Written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, the film is set to release in theatres on February 16.

ALSO READ
Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen to star in ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’; first look out

The trailer shows Jayam Ravi as an ambulance driver who is sent to prison after being accused of murder. Once he’s sent out on parole, things take a drastic turn as mysteries from his past unravel and he’s forced to prove his innocence. To make matters worse, he also has to take on the wrath of Keerthy Suresh’s character, a cop who is very sure Ravi’s character is a murderer who has killed several people in the past.

Siren also stars Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Azhagam Perumal, Yogi Babu and Tulasi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ
‘Raghuthatha’ teaser: Keerthy Suresh fights against Hindi imposition in this quirky comedy drama

With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Selvakumar SK and editing by Ruben. Sujatha Vijayakumar produces the film under her banner, Home Movie Makers.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.