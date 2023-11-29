HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen to star in ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’; first look out

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film will have music scored by AR Rahman

November 29, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’

First look of ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ | Photo Credit: @RedGiantMovies_/X

Actors Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen are all set to star in Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s new romance drama titled Kadhalikka Neramillai, the film’s production banner Red Giant Movies announced today with a first-look poster.

ALSO READ
Vijay Antony’s ‘Valli Mayil’ teaser shows a glimpse of the battle between the system and those oppressed by it

The first look features Ravi and Nithya embracing each other.

The cast of the film also features Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Lal, John Kokken, TJ Bhanu, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Vinodhini Vaidynathan among others.

With music scored by AR Rahman, the film will have cinematography by Gavemic Ary and editing by Lawrence Kishore. Other details remain unknown at the moment.

ALSO READ
‘Annapoorani’ trailer: Nayanthara redefines ‘mass’ in this inspiring tale

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, last seen in Iraivan, will be seen next in Siren, co-starring Keerthy Suresh; Genie, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi; Brother, directed by M Rajesh and co-starring Priyanka Mohan; and Thani Oruvan 2, directed by Mohan Raja and co-starring Nayanthara.

Nithya Menen was recently seen in the web series Masterpeaceand Kumari Srimathi. Kiruthiga previously directed Vanakkam Chennai, Kaaliand the ZEE5 series Paper Rocket.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.