Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen to star in ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’; first look out

November 29, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Actors Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen are all set to star in Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s new romance drama titled Kadhalikka Neramillai, the film’s production banner Red Giant Movies announced today with a first-look poster.

The first look features Ravi and Nithya embracing each other.

The cast of the film also features Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Lal, John Kokken, TJ Bhanu, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Vinodhini Vaidynathan among others.

With music scored by AR Rahman, the film will have cinematography by Gavemic Ary and editing by Lawrence Kishore. Other details remain unknown at the moment.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, last seen in Iraivan, will be seen next in Siren, co-starring Keerthy Suresh; Genie, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi; Brother, directed by M Rajesh and co-starring Priyanka Mohan; and Thani Oruvan 2, directed by Mohan Raja and co-starring Nayanthara.

Nithya Menen was recently seen in the web series Masterpeaceand Kumari Srimathi. Kiruthiga previously directed Vanakkam Chennai, Kaaliand the ZEE5 series Paper Rocket.