Jayam Ravi’s ‘Siren’ gets a release date

January 23, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film has got a release date. Titled Siren, the film will hit the screens on February 16. Siren is directed by Antony Bhagyaraj.

Jayaram Ravi plays a prisoner in the movie. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in Siren. The film is touted to be an action packed emotional drama. Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Azhagam Perumal, Yogi Babu and Tulasi are the other members of the movie.

Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar under her banner Home Movie Makers. G V Prakash is the music composer while Selvakumar SK is the cinematographer. Ruben has done the editing for the film. Antony Bhagyaraj previously wrote Viswasam and Hero.