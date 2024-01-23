GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jayam Ravi’s ‘Siren’ gets a release date

Directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, the film is set to hit the theatres on February 16

January 23, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayaram Ravi in ‘Siren’

Jayaram Ravi in ‘Siren’ | Photo Credit: @actor_jayamravi/X

Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film has got a release date. Titled Siren, the film will hit the screens on February 16. Siren is directed by Antony Bhagyaraj.

ALSO READ
‘Siren’ teaser: Jayam Ravi is a “special” prisoner in the action-thriller

Jayaram Ravi plays a prisoner in the movie. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in Siren. The film is touted to be an action packed emotional drama. Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Azhagam Perumal, Yogi Babu and Tulasi are the other members of the movie.

Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar under her banner Home Movie Makers. G V Prakash is the music composer while Selvakumar SK is the cinematographer. Ruben has done the editing for the film. Antony Bhagyaraj previously wrote Viswasam and Hero.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.