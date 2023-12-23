GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Short film 'Incognito' to be turned into feature by Anurag Kashyap and team

‘Incognito’follows a lonely motel receptionist who makes an extra buck by selling the hidden-cam videos of his unsuspecting guests on the internet

December 23, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

PTI
Director Anurag Kashyap

Director Anurag Kashyap | Photo Credit: -

The short film Incognito by filmmaker Ravi Muppa is set to be developed into a feature film, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap and Ranjan Singh will produce the feature adaptation along with Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D'Souza of Invention Studios.

Anurag Kashyap shares pics with Mads Mikkelsen, Willem Dafoe, and Tilda Swinton at Marrakech International Film Festival

"Incognito is a uniquely sharp, nervous and unflinching film, and its journey so far confirms our belief in it. We are happy to partner with Invention Studios to take this story ahead in a feature film," said Kashyap, who also executive-produced the short film.

Incognito follows a lonely motel receptionist who makes an extra buck by selling the hidden-cam videos of his unsuspecting guests on the internet but when one such guest turns out to be a young girl at risk of being trafficked, he faces a crisis of conscience - and a mission. The short has been showcased at various film festivals across the globe, including Palm Springs Shortfest, Tirana and LA Shorts.

Hindi cinema in 2023: Bollywood unleashed its animal spirits, embraced subversion while battling censorship

Muppa is a Mumbai-based filmmaker who served as the writer on Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala and The Family Man, the Prime Video series from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

