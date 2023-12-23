Short film 'Incognito' to be turned into feature by Anurag Kashyap and team

December 23, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The short film Incognito by filmmaker Ravi Muppa is set to be developed into a feature film, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap and Ranjan Singh will produce the feature adaptation along with Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D'Souza of Invention Studios.

"Incognito is a uniquely sharp, nervous and unflinching film, and its journey so far confirms our belief in it. We are happy to partner with Invention Studios to take this story ahead in a feature film," said Kashyap, who also executive-produced the short film.

Incognito follows a lonely motel receptionist who makes an extra buck by selling the hidden-cam videos of his unsuspecting guests on the internet but when one such guest turns out to be a young girl at risk of being trafficked, he faces a crisis of conscience - and a mission. The short has been showcased at various film festivals across the globe, including Palm Springs Shortfest, Tirana and LA Shorts.

Muppa is a Mumbai-based filmmaker who served as the writer on Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala and The Family Man, the Prime Video series from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.