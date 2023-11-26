HamberMenu
Anurag Kashyap shares pics with Mads Mikkelsen, Willem Dafoe, and Tilda Swinton at Marrakech International Film Festival

Anurag is a part of the festival’s Conversations With session that also features Mikkelsen, Dafoe, and Swinton alongside Simon Baker, Faouzi Bensaïdi, Bertrand Bonello, Matt Dillon, Naomi Kawase, Viggo Mortensen, and Andrew Zvyagintsev

November 26, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anurag Kashyap with Willem Dafoe, Joanna Hogg, Tilda Swinton and Mads Mikkelsen at the Marrakech International Film Festival 2023

Anurag Kashyap with Willem Dafoe, Joanna Hogg, Tilda Swinton and Mads Mikkelsen at the Marrakech International Film Festival 2023 | Photo Credit: @anuragkashyap10/Instagram

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been having a ball of a time at the Marrakech International Film Festival, one of the Arab world’s largest film festivals that kicked off last Friday in Morocco.

On Instagram, Anurag, who is a part of the festival’s Conversations With session, shared pictures with fellow participants and legendary actors Mads Mikkelsen, Willem Dafoe, and Tilda Swinton. Filmmaker Joanna Hogg was also seen in Anurag’s picture with Swinton, while he also shared a light moment with the film festival’s director and film producer Melita Toscan du Plantier.

According to the film festival’s official website, Conversations With is a “space for discussion between the public and the most exciting personalities of world cinema, who share their vision and practice of cinema along with brilliant demonstrations and juicy anecdotes.” Other participants in the session include Simon Baker, Faouzi Bensaïdi, Bertrand Bonello, Matt Dillon, Naomi Kawase, Viggo Mortensen, and Andrew Zvyagintsev.

Meanwhile, others who are expected to attend the festival this year include veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese, filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Jessica Chastain.

The festival, scheduled to run through December 2, opened with Linklater’s Hit Man. It will also feature more than 70 other films, including Michel Franco’s Memory, starring Chastain, and Matteo Garrone’s Italian immigration drama Io Capitano.

Scorsese, notably, will preside over the festival’s Atlas Workshops — an initiative designed to screen films or films in progress by emerging Arab and Moroccan filmmakers.

Mikkelsen is set to receive a career achievement award along with Bensaïdi, whose film Deserts is also being shown at the festival.

