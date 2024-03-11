GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivarajkumar’s ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ gets a release date

The Kannada film, a prequel to the 2017 blockbuster ‘Mufti’, is directed by Narthan

March 11, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivarajkumar as Bhairathi Ranagal in ‘Mufti’.

Shivarajkumar as Bhairathi Ranagal in ‘Mufti’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal has got a release date. The Kannada film, a prequel to the 2017 blockbuster Mufti, is directed by Narthan. Bhairathi Ranagal is set to release on August 15.

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’: Shivarajkumar’s next with Narthan goes on floors

The film will lock horns with the much-anticipated pan-Indian film Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar. Bhairathi Ranagal will also face competition from Singham Again, the Rohit Shetty film starring Ajay Devgn.

Bhairathi Ranagal has Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Chaya SIngh in prominent roles. The film is produced by Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner Geetha Pictures. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the film while Naveen Kumar has handled the cinematography.

ALSO READ:‘Ranganayaka’ movie review: Jaggesh-Guruprasad combo fails to create magic

Shivarajkumar’s latest release in Karataka Damanaka, directed by Yogaraj Bhat. The film also starred Prabhu Deva. Shivarajkumar is currently shooting for composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45, also featuring Upendra and Raj B Shetty.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.