Shivarajkumar’s next is with Dinakar Thoogudeepa

January 01, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Veteran Kannada star Shivarajkumar’s 131st film will be with Dinakar Thoogudeepa. The film will be produced by R Keshav and BS Sudhindra under the banner Bindya Movies.

The film’s story is written by Priyadarshini Ram Reddy. Dinakar had previously directed hit films — with his brother and actor Darshan — such as Navagraha and Sarathi. Darshan’s latest, Kaatera, has emerged as a box office success. Dinakar is also directing Royal with Sanjana Anand and Viraat in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is currently filming for Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan. The film, a prequel to Mufti, also stars Rukmini Vasanth. Shivarajkumar is also awaiting the release of the pan-Indian film Captain Miller, starring Dhanush. The movie is set to hit the screens on January 12.