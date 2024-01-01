GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivarajkumar’s next is with Dinakar Thoogudeepa

The film, written by Priyadarshini Ram Reddy, will be produced by R Keshav and BS Sudhindra

January 01, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivarajkumar.

Shivarajkumar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran Kannada star Shivarajkumar’s 131st film will be with Dinakar Thoogudeepa. The film will be produced by R Keshav and BS Sudhindra under the banner Bindya Movies.

ALSO READ
Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

The film’s story is written by Priyadarshini Ram Reddy. Dinakar had previously directed hit films — with his brother and actor Darshan — such as Navagraha and Sarathi. Darshan’s latest, Kaatera, has emerged as a box office success. Dinakar is also directing Royal with Sanjana Anand and Viraat in lead roles.

ALSO READ:‘Kaatera’ movie review: Darshan powers Tharun Sudhir’s old-school commercial entertainer

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is currently filming for Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan. The film, a prequel to Mufti, also stars Rukmini Vasanth. Shivarajkumar is also awaiting the release of the pan-Indian film Captain Miller, starring Dhanush. The movie is set to hit the screens on January 12.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.