‘Captain Miller’: Priyanka Mohan joins Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran film

Announcement poster of Priyanka Mohan joining the film; and Dhanush from the sets of the film

Announcement poster of Priyanka Mohan joining the film; and Dhanush from the sets of the film | Photo Credit: @SathyaJyothi/Twitter and @dhanushkraja/Instagram

Actor Priyanka Mohan will star opposite Dhanush in filmmaker Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming period action-drama Captain Miller.

The actor shared the news on her official social media handles and thanked Dhanush, Arun, and production house Sathya Jyothi Films for the opporunity.

According to reports,  Captain Miller is billed as a high-budget period drama that is set in the 1930s.

The film has cinematography by Shreyas Krishna, editing by Nagooran, and music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films,  Captain Miller is slated to release in the summer of 2023.


