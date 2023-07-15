Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan join Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’

July 15, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Newcomers Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan have joined the cast of superstar Mohanlal's pan-India film Vrushabha, the makers said Saturday.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the multilingual project, to be directed by Nanda Kishore. It will also feature actor Roshann Meka.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will be soon making her Hindi film debut with Karan Johar's home production "Bedhadak".

According to a press release, the actor will play a pivotal role who "bridges the gap between past and present timelines of this epic action entertainer".

"I am highly excited to face the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale, it’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career.

"It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of 'Vrushabha'. Extremely grateful," Shanaya said in a statement.

Zahrah is the daughter of veteran star Salma Agha and will be making her debut in Indian cinema with "Vrushabha". She will essay the role of a warrior princess.

The actor said she is excited to work with Mohanlal and Meka in her "debut pan-India release".

"I’ve always wanted to be a part of a film with such high-level performers like Mohan sir and to share screen space with him is a treat for me as an actor,.the look of the film and the scale is huge from the periodic section to the present day. I’m eagerly waiting for everyone to see my character and the way it’s been shaped up. The credit goes to our director Nanda sir. Can’t wait for everyone to see this epic film come to life," she added.

Vrushabha will start production later this month. The movie will hit the screens in 2024 in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The project is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Shyam Sunder of First Step Movies, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms and Varun Mathur of Connekkt Media.