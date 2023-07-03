HamberMenu
Mohanlal’s pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’ to go on floors soon

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project

July 03, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

PTI
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, her father-actor Jeetendra, and Mohanlal

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, her father-actor Jeetendra, and Mohanlal | Photo Credit: @ektarkapoor/Instagram

We had earlier reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is starring in a pan-India Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film called Vrushabha. The latest is that the film will go on floors this month and is eyeing for a release in 2024.

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project which is directed by Nanda Kishore.

Earlier reports had stated that the new film will be a father-son drama revolving around the conflict between two emotions that run the world – love vs revenge. The makers had earlier planned to rope in a Telugu star to play opposite Mohanlal.

Vrushabha, which will be shot in Telugu and Malayalam, will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, added Kapoor in her post.

