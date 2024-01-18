Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ nominated for international stunt awards

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan will compete with the likes of John Wick 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning at Vulture’s 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.
Both Jawan and Pathaan, release in 2023, have been nominated in multiple categories in the upcoming awards that celebrates ‘below-the-line talent that makes great action movies tick’.
Atlee’s Jawan has been nominated for its highway chase sequence in the Best Vehicular Stunt category. Meanwhile, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is up for Best Aerial Stunt. Both films are nominated in the Best Overall Action Film category, while Jawan is also in the running for Best Stunt in an Action Film.
Here are the nominations -
Best Stunt in an Action Film
-The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)
-Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)
-Jawan (the Highway Chase)
-John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)
-Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)
Best Vehicular Stunt
Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)
Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)
Jawan (the Highway Chase)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)
Best Aerial Stunt
Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)
Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)
Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)
Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)
Best Overall Action Film
Ballerina
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Extraction 2
Fist of the Condor
Jawan
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Pathaan
Silent Night
Shin Kamen Rider
