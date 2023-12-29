Indian cinema in 2023: Theatrical highs, star vehicles and some experiments

December 29, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

It was a fascinating year for Indian cinema, as audiences across the country — and globally too — flocked back to the theatres like never before, resulting in massive box-office hauls for several superstars. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Mammootty saw spectacular success with multiple projects; from Jawan and Pathaan to Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Kaathal - The Core. There were also hits for Rajinikanth with Jailer, Prabhas with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Rakshit Shetty with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and B, and Vijay with Leo, though not every other big-budget action flick or star vehicle hit the mark. Here is our round-up of the best in Indian cinema that 2023 had to offer:

2023 in Hindi cinema and the best Hindi films of the year

2023 in Tamil cinema and the best Tamil films of the year

2023 in Malayalam cinema and the best Malayalam films of the year

2023 in Telugu cinema

2023 in Kannada cinema