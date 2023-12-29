Indian cinema in 2023: Theatrical highs, star vehicles and some experiments

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 9 stories
Vikrant Massey, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in their respective films

The best Hindi films of 2023: ‘12th Fail’ and ‘Jawan’ to ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’

Shilajit Mitra
Action-heavy films ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Jailer’, ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’ are among this year’s biggest blockbusters

From SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ to Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to Ranbir’s ‘Animal’: was 2023 the year of action cinema?

Sanjukta Sharma
Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’, Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’

Hindi cinema in 2023: Bollywood unleashed its animal spirits, embraced subversion while battling censorship

Anuj Kumar
Stills from ‘Good Night’, ‘Koozhangal’, ‘ Chithha’, ‘Viduthalai: Part 1’, ‘Thalaikoothal’, and ‘Jigarthanda: Double X’ (clockwise from top left)

The best Tamil films of 2023: From ‘Koozhangal’ and ‘Chithha’ to ‘Good Night’ and ‘Viduthalai: Part 1’

Bhuvanesh Chandar
Tamil films that made a mark in 2023

Tamil cinema in 2023: From ‘Leo’ and ‘Jailer,’ to comebacks and trends the industry followed this year

Gopinath Rajendran
(Clockwise from top left) Telugu films ‘Salaar’, ‘Keedaa Cola’, ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, ‘Hi Nanna’, ‘Dasara’, ‘MAD’, ‘Samajavaragamana’, ‘Month of Madhu’, ‘Balagam’ and ‘Virupaksha’

Telugu cinema in 2023: ‘Balagam’ to ‘Hi Nanna’ and ‘Salaar’, taking stock of notable films and trends this year

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
2023 may well be an unprecedented year for Malayalam cinema if one were to go just by the numbers

The best Malayalam films of 2023: ‘Kaathal’ and ‘RDX’ to ‘O.Baby’ and ‘Romancham’

S.R. Praveen
The year has been bookmarked by two films of Mammootty — ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ (NNM) and ‘Kaathal - The Core’ — which saw the thespian step it up with never-before-seen characters

Malayalam cinema in 2023: International acclaim, debutant directors and Mammooty’s magic on-screen

Saraswathy Nagarajan
A rare cut out of writer Poornachandra Tejaswi outside a cinema hall screening ‘Daredevil Musthafa’

Kannada cinema in 2023: ‘Pan-India’ mantra falls flat in a mixed-bag year

Vivek M.V.

Indian cinema in 2023: Theatrical highs, star vehicles and some experiments

We look back at the best of Indian cinema that 2023 had to offer across industries, and what to expect next year

December 29, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
In 2023, audiences across the country flocked back to the theatres like never before, resulting in massive box-office hauls for several superstars

In 2023, audiences across the country flocked back to the theatres like never before, resulting in massive box-office hauls for several superstars

It was a fascinating year for Indian cinema, as audiences across the country — and globally too — flocked back to the theatres like never before, resulting in massive box-office hauls for several superstars. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Mammootty saw spectacular success with multiple projects; from Jawan and Pathaan to Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Kaathal - The Core. There were also hits for Rajinikanth with Jailer, Prabhas with Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, Rakshit Shetty with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and B, and Vijay with Leo, though not every other big-budget action flick or star vehicle hit the mark. Here is our round-up of the best in Indian cinema that 2023 had to offer:

2023 in Hindi cinema and the best Hindi films of the year

2023 in Tamil cinema and the best Tamil films of the year

2023 in Malayalam cinema and the best Malayalam films of the year

2023 in Telugu cinema

2023 in Kannada cinema

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / Telugu cinema / Tamil cinema / Malayalam cinema / Kannada cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.