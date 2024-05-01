GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Senna’ teaser: Netflix promises gripping biopic on Formula One legend

In the biopic, Gabriel Leone plays Ayrton Senna, the former Brazilian world champion and an all-time great of the sport

May 01, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Senna’.

A still from ‘Senna’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has dropped the teaser for Senna, the biopic on Ayrton Senna, the Formula One legend. Senna, a winner of 41 Grands Prix, died at 34 as a result of a crash while competing in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna Sempre

Gabriel Leone plays the once-in-a-generation driver, and the teaser promises a gripping take on Senna’s rise to greatness in Formula One. The teaser shows glimpses of Senna’s famous win at the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos, Sao Paulo. The hard-fought victory was Senna’s first at his home town.

The six-part series is set to showcase the genesis of Senna’s career, his performances in Formula Ford, and his achievements during his stellar career, tragically cut short in Imola, Italy. Senna is a three-time F1 champion. The series also starsKaya Scodelario, known for her role in The Gentlemen.

ALSO READ:Venice Film Festival | Adam Driver’s ‘Ferrari’ gets six-minute standing ovation

Vicente Amorim is the showrunner and co-director of the series along with Julia Rezende. Fabiano Gullane and Caio Gullane, with the support of Senna’s family and Senna Brands, have produced the series.

