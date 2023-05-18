HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in a swoony musical

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theatres on June 29

May 18, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Following their pairing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have teamed again on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday.

ALSO READ
‘Shehzada’ movie review: Kartik Aaryan can’t salvage this prince of pointless banter

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is billed as a musical romance. The teaser presents a lushly grand world where Satyaprem (Kartik) and Katha (Kiara) are deeply in love with each other. We follow their romance across several breathtaking locations, and, in one shot, see them getting married outside a palatial abode. However, it’s not all roses as the couple is seen weeping in one scene.

ALSO READ
‘Freddy’ Hindi movie review: Kartik Aaryan can’t cure this unimaginative thriller

Sameer Vidwans had previously directed the National Award-winning 2019 Marathi film Anandi Gopal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. It will release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.