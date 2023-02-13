HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani host wedding reception for Bollywood friends and colleagues

Bollywood stars such as Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh attended the event

February 13, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

PTI
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose for photographs during their wedding reception party, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose for photographs during their wedding reception party, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Film personalities Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh attended the reception of the newly-wed star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday night in Mumbai.

Malhotra and Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. Post the wedding, a reception for family and close friends was held on February 9 in New Delhi, Malhotra's hometown.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol pose for photos at the wedding reception

Ajay Devgn and Kajol pose for photos at the wedding reception | Photo Credit: PTI

Several friends and industry colleagues including entrepreneur Akash Ambani and wife Shloka, producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, actors Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ishaan Khatter, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji turned up for the reception of the "Shershaah" co-stars held this evening at St Regis Hotel in south Mumbai.

For the event, Advani wore a black-and-white gown with a stellar emerald-diamond layered necklace, while Malhotra opted for a black suit and a shimmery black jacket.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor pose for photos at the wedding reception

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor pose for photos at the wedding reception | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor, actor Rakul Preet Singh with partner and producer Jackky Bhagnani, Dhawan along with wife, entrepreneur Natasha Dalal were some of the star couples that also attended the function.

Malhotra and Advani – who worked together for the first time on the acclaimed film "Shershaah" (2021) – had kept their relationship private.

Related Topics

marriage / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.