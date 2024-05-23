GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rupert Friend joins cast of new 'Jurassic World' film

The film also stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Published - May 23, 2024 01:32 pm IST

PTI
Rupert Friend

Rupert Friend | Photo Credit: @RupertFriend/Instagram

British actor Rupert Friend is the latest addition to the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise. Friend, known for his performances in films such as Pride & Prejudice, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Death of Stalin and At Eternity's Gate, will feature alongside Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the project.

‘Rogue One’ director Gareth Edwards to direct new ‘Jurassic World’ film

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025. Gareth Edwards of The Creator fame is attached as a director with the project, after David Leitch's exited the project.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will pen the script for the new movie. The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades.

The franchise started with Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park trilogy, which also included Jurassic Park III (2001). A new trilogy, set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, began with 2015's Jurassic World, followed by sequels - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom(2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Scarlett Johansson circles lead role in Gareth Edwards’ new ‘Jurassic Park’ installment

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the new movie through Kennedy-Marshall. Spielberg is executive producing through Amblin Entertainment.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.