‘Rogue One’ director Gareth Edwards to direct new ‘Jurassic World’ film

The development comes just days after Universal’s negotiations with David Leitch fell apart

February 21, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

ANI
Gareth Edwards.

Gareth Edwards. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is in talks to direct an all-new Jurassic World film for Universal, reported Variety. The revelation comes just days after the studio's negotiations with David Leitch went apart, the publication said. Steven Spielberg will executive produce the picture through Amblin Entertainment.

ALSO READ
New ‘Jurassic World’ movie in the works

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce, with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick also producing through 87North. David Koepp, the original screenwriter for Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, will write the script.

The currently unannounced project, set to debut on July 2, 2025, will mark the start of a new plotline in the decades-spanning dinosaur franchise. It's unclear whether previous stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, or Jeff Goldblum will return.

Koepp's previous screenplays include Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, Death Becomes Her, Panic Room, and War of the Worlds. The six-film franchise, which began with Spielberg's 1993 original Jurassic Park, has grossed over $6 billion worldwide. The most recent film, 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, grossed over $1 billion globally.

ALSO READ:‘Jurassic World Dominion’ movie review: Nostalgic dino face-off

Edwards' most recent directorial credit, The Creator, follows an ex-special forces agent (John David Washington) sent to destroy a weapon built to tip the scales against humanity in a decades-long war, only to discover that the target is an AI taking the form of a child. The film is nominated for best sound and best visual effects at this year's Academy Awards. His other movies include 2010's Monsters and 2014's Godzilla.

