Scarlett Johansson circles lead role in Gareth Edwards’ new ‘Jurassic Park’ installment

Details about Johansson’s role remain undisclosed in the revival of Steven Spielberg’s iconic franchise

March 26, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in discussions to headline the upcoming installment of Universal’s beloved Jurassic World franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is poised to join the cast of the highly anticipated film, slated for release on July 2, 2025.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp, the new Jurassic World installment looks to reignite the awe and thrill that the franchise is known for and failed to deliver in its most recent offerings. Johansson’s potential involvement marks her return to blockbuster cinema since her final bow as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s Black Widow (2021).

‘Rogue One’ director Gareth Edwards to direct new ‘Jurassic World’ film

Despite her impressive track record in the superhero genre, Johansson has also earned multiple Oscar nominations for her performances in 2019’s Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

Scarlett Johansson to star in true crime movie ‘Featherwood’

