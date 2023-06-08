HamberMenu
Rosario Dawson-starrer 'Ahsoka' to arrive on Disney+ in August

‘Ahsoka’, the ‘Star Wars’ series coming from Dave Filoni and featuring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, premieres on Disney+ from August 23

June 08, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

PTI
Rosario Dawson in ‘Ahsoka’

Rosario Dawson in ‘Ahsoka’ | Photo Credit: Star Wars/YouTube

Ahsoka, the Star Wars series featuring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, will start streaming on Disney+ from August 23. The series, a spin-off of The Mandalorian branch in the Lucasfilm sci-fi franchise, comes from Dave Filoni.

Interviewing Spider-Man: Tom Holland on his great powers, and greater responsibilities

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni created the character of Ahsoka in animation and went on to partner with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian, where she was first introduced in live action. Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

Ray Stevenson, who died May on 21, appears in the series as Baylan Skoll in one of his final roles. Disney unveiled a first look at the series in April.

