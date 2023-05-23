HamberMenu
Ray Stevenson, of 'RRR' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in ‘RRR’, passed away at 58

May 23, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Ray Stevenson as Governor Scott Buxton in ‘RRR’

Ray Stevenson as Governor Scott Buxton in ‘RRR’

Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in RRR, an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s Rome, has passed away. He was 58.

Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press that he died Sunday but had no other details to share on Monday.

Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964. After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and years of working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film The Theory of Flight. In 2004, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur as a knight of the round table and several years later played the lead in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation Punisher: War Zone.

Though Punisher was not the best-reviewed film, he'd get another taste of Marvel in the first three Thor films, in which he played Volstagg. Other prominent film roles included the Divergent trilogy, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled.

Condoling Stevenson’s death, RRR director SS Rajamouli tweeted, “Shocking... Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.

My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

On the small screen, he was the roguish Titus Pullo in Rome, a role that really got his career going in the United States and got him a SAG card, at the age of 44. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007.

“That was one of the major years of my life,” Stevenson said in an interview. “It made me sit down in my own skin and say, just do the job. The job’s enough.”

In the Variety review of Rome, Brian Lowery wrote that “the imposing Stevenson certainly stands out as a brawling, whoring and none-too-bright warrior — a force of nature who, despite his excesses, somehow keeps landing on his feet."

He was Blackbeard in the Starz series Black Sails, Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series Das Boot and Othere on Vikings.

In an interview with Backstage in 2020, Stevenson said his acting idols were, “The likes of Lee Marvin (and) Gene Hackman.”

“Never a bad performance, and brave and fearless within that caliber,” Stevenson said. “It was never the young, hot leading man; it was men who I could identify with.”

Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, who he met while working on Rome.

