‘Rick and Morty’: Justin Roiland replaced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden

The season 7 premiere marked the first episode of the series without Justin Roiland, who until now had voiced both characters in the show’s 61 previous episodes

October 16, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Rick and Morty’

A still from ‘Rick and Morty’

We reported in January that Hulu cut ties with Justin Roiland. The co-creator of the animated series Rick and Morty, who also provides the voices of the two title characters, was fired after allegations of domestic violence surfaced.

ALSO READ
'Rick and Morty' creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges

While the domestic violence charges have been dismissed citing insufficient evidence, the makers of the cult classic show spent six months, screening thousands of candidates, to find the new voice actors for the show’s titular characters.

It’s now known that Ian Cardoni is the new voice of Rick Sanchez, and Harry Belden is Morty Smith. The season 7 premiere, which aired on Sunday, marked the first episode of the series without Justin Roiland, who until now had voiced both characters in the show’s 61 previous episodes.

The opening credits also omitted the usual ‘Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’ and only featured the Rick and Morty logo. The team had kept the identity of the voice actors away from the public and didn’t reveal them even after the new season’s trailer was released, featuring their voices, last month.

