‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 gets a release date

August 25, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The adult animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty which was renewed for season 7 has gotten its streaming date. The new season premieres October 15.

Interestingly, the makers are yet to announce who will replace the show’s lead voice actor and co-creator Justin Roiland since his removal back in January. This comes after the network Adult Swim’s decision to sever ties with Roiland after domestic violence charges came up against him.

Roiland is known for creating Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon back in 2012. After the charges, he was also dropped by Hulu from two of his series, Solar Opposites and Koala Man.

Rick and Morty’s EP Steven Levy, in July, revealed that the recasting process was almost complete. The new season will consist of 10 episodes.