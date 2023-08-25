HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 gets a release date

Justin Roiland is known for creating Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon back in 2012

August 25, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Rick and Morty’

A still from ‘Rick and Morty’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The adult animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty which was renewed for season 7 has gotten its streaming date. The new season premieres October 15.

ALSO READ
Why popular animated show Rick and Morty’s toxic fans are its biggest problem

Interestingly, the makers are yet to announce who will replace the show’s lead voice actor and co-creator Justin Roiland since his removal back in January. This comes after the network Adult Swim’s decision to sever ties with Roiland after domestic violence charges came up against him.

Roiland is known for creating Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon back in 2012. After the charges, he was also dropped by Hulu from two of his series, Solar Opposites and Koala Man.

Rick and Morty’s EP Steven Levy, in July, revealed that the recasting process was almost complete. The new season will consist of 10 episodes.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.