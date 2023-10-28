HamberMenu
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80

Richard Moll played “Bull” Shannon on NBC’s ‘Night Court’ from 1984-1992 alongside stars Harry Anderson and John Larroquette

October 28, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Richard Moll

Richard Moll | Photo Credit: AP

Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original Night Court sitcom, has died. He was 80. Moll died on Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, according to Jeff Sanderson, a publicist at Chasen & Company.

Moll played "Bull” Shannon on NBC's Night Court from 1984-1992 alongside stars Harry Anderson and John Larroquette. His character formed a close friendship with the court’s other bailiff, Roz Russell, played by Marsha Warfield. Bull was known for his catchphrase, “Ohh-kay,” and a dim but sweet world view.

After Night Court ended, Moll contributed his trademark gravelly voice to various video games and comic book projects like Batman: The Animated Series as Harvey Dent and appeared in horror films like Ghost Shark (2013) and Slay Belles (2018).

He voiced Scorpion on the 1990s' Spider-Man: The Animated Series and had small parts in 1994's The Flintstones, the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy Jingle All the Way and Scary Movie 2.

The towering actor — he was 6-feet 8-inches tall — did not join the reboot of Night Court starring Larroquette. The original Night Court finale ended with his character being abducted by aliens who needed someone tall to reach the things on their highest shelves. Moll is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Moll; ex-wife, Susan Moll; and stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.

