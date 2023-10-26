HamberMenu
Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire join Keira Knightley’s Netflix spy series ‘Black Doves’

The six-part series began production last week in London

October 26, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actors Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming spy series, Black Doves, headlined by Keira Knightley.

Written and created by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project), the six-part series revolves around Helen Webb (Knightley), a secret spy who spies on her politician husband for a secret organisation she is a part of called Black Doves. Things take a turn when her lover is assassinated and she has to find help from her old friend Sam Young (Whishaw) to stay safe. While the two set out to uncover the mysteries of the assassination, we see Sam dealing with his problems, a past that comes back to haunt him.

Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire | Photo Credit: JEFF SPICER

“Together, they set off on a mission that will lead them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy, one that links the murky underworld of London to a looming geopolitical crisis — and leads them to question the cost of the moral choices they’ve made,” reads the plot description from the makers.

Meanwhile, Lancashire, best known for her stellar performance in Happy Valley, is set to play Helen’s enigmatic spymaster Reed.

Apart from these two, actors Andrew Buchan, Omari Douglas, Andrew Koji, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu and Gabrielle Creevy are also joining the cast of Black Doves.

Produced by Joe Barton’s Noisy Bear in association with Sister Pictures, Black Doves began production last week in London, UK.

